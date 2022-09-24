Dylan Holloway pushing hard at Edmonton Oilers training camp

One of the Edmonton Oilers top prospects has been impressive so far in training camp.

Winger Dylan Holloway, the team’s first round pick in 2020, looked good in the Fan Day scrimmage Saturday morning at Rogers Place. He drew two penalties and scored one of the two resulting penalty shot attempts. This comes after he was the top player at the Young Stars tournament in Penticton, B.C. last weekend.

“I’m feeling good out there,” said Holloway. “I’m kind of happy that practices are over and now we’re into pre-season games.”

“I think he’s had a good first few days,” said head coach Jay Woodcroft. “He’s a big, strong power forward type. He’s a powerful skater. I think that’s what lead to drawing those penalties today. I think he’s feeling more and more confident in and amongst the big boys.”

Holloway, who turned 21 on Friday, has used his size and speed effectively through in his years in the AJHL, NCAA and AHL. If he wants to stick in the NHL, he’ll have to continue to use those strengths to fight through checks to the front of the net in the offensive zone.

“I think he’s willing to get his nose dirty to have offensive success,” explained Woodcroft. “He’s shown well for the first three days. Like a lot of people who are fighting for a position with our club, the real test begins tomorrow afternoon.”

“I think last year was big for me getting that pro experience. I’m feeling good with the pace and everything,” noted Holloway.

Saturday’s scrimmage was contested over two 25-minute straight time halves. Team Blue, featuring Connor McDavid, won 4-3 over Leon Draisaitl’s Team White. Derek Ryan, Brett Kulak, Evander Kane and Kailer Yamamoto scored for Blue. Holloway, Alex Peters and Zach Hyman had the White goals.

The Oilers open the pre-season Sunday at Rogers Place against the Winnipeg Jets. The Face-off Show on 630 CHED starts at 2:30 p.m. MT. The game begins at 4 p.m. MT.