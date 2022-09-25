SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Sports

Edmonton Oilers blank Jets 4-0 in pre-season opener

By Reid Wilkins 630CHED
Posted September 25, 2022 9:20 pm

The Edmonton Oilers opened their pre-season with a 4-0 win over the Winnipeg Jets Sunday at Rogers Place.

It only took the Oilers 51 seconds to get on the board. Markus Niemelainen took a pass from Brad Malone in the high slot and fired a wrister past David Rittich.

Read more: Dylan Holloway pushing hard at Edmonton Oilers training camp

The Jets had a two-man advantage for 50 seconds in the second period, but couldn’t solve the Oilers penalty kill.

With 5:33 left in the second, Calvin Pickard replaced Stuart Skinner in the Oilers goal. Skinner stopped all 19 shots he faced.

Halfway through the second, Rittich stopped Jason Demers’ shot from the right side. The rebound went to James Hamblin, who capitalized to make it 2-0.

Story continues below advertisement

A few minutes later, Ryan McLeod beat Rittich to the puck and chopped it home.

Only 27 seconds later, Dylan Holloway put it away by deflecting Evan Bouchard’s point shot.

Read more: Edmonton Oilers’ Stuart Skinner ready for full NHL season

Pickard stopped all ten shots he faced.

The Oilers will visit Seattle Kraken on Monday with the Face-off Show on 630 CHED at 6 p.m. The game will start at 8 p.m.

