‘We need to find my father’: Son of missing 76-year-old Toronto man appeals for public’s help

The family of an elderly man reported missing in Toronto in July, is once again appealing for the public’s assistance in locating him.

Michael Madeira told Global News his father went missing while out for a routine walk in the Winona Drive and Mulberry Crescent area on July 12.

Seventy-six-year-old Antonio Madeira was last seen on that day between 10:30 a.m. and 11 a.m.

Police said Madeira is five-feet-five-inches tall, with a thin build, weighing around 150 pounds.

According to police he has hazel eyes, is balding with short white hair and a full white beard.

Officers said he was last seen wearing a dark or black jacket, light khaki pants, white or light-coloured shoes and a baseball hat.

According to Michael, his father, an immigrant from Portugal, had lived in the neighbourhood for 40 years, and would frequently take walks in the area.

“His doctors have warned us that there may be the onset of dementia, but he hasn’t showed many symptoms before,” he said. “But it seems like the day he went for his walk — his routine walk — he never made it home.”

Michael said “something happened on that walk.”

“Now, ten weeks later we’re still on the search for him and we haven’t found him or any articles of clothing, or anything at all which is what is really making this extremely difficult,” he said.

Michael said his father was retired, and to fill time, would take two or three of these walks a day.

“So everyone knew him,” he explained. “And that was just basically his routine.”

View image in full screen Police are searching for Antonio Madeira, 76. Toronto police / handout

Michael said if anyone sees his father, they should call 9-1-1 “right away,” and should stay with him until police arrive.

He said the family is also “always looking for volunteers.”

According to Michael, they have conducted many searches, but have looked across the whole city.

Now, Michael said it’s more about awareness.

“So keeping the posters up, keeping the social media pages up,” he said. “We need to find my father.”

“It’s been 10 weeks,” he continued. “We don’t know where he is, we don’t know his condition,” Michael continued. “So the main thing is just to keep the awareness out there.”