Three people hospitalized after Surrey house fire

Three people were injured in a house fire in Surrey, B.C., on Monday.

Surrey firefighters said they were called to the home on 147A Street at 76th Avenue around 11:45.

Seven trucks and 24 firefighters responded, and crews arrived to find flames creeping up the exterior of the two-storey home.

Firefighters initially said they found two people found two people inside, who were suffering from smoke inhalation.

BC Emergency Health Services later said three people were transported to hospital in stable condition.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

