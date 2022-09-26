Menu

Canada

N.B. announces financial assistance program in response to Fiona

By Robert Lothian Global News
Posted September 26, 2022 4:34 pm
Click to play video: 'Atlantic Canada expects slow recovery following Fiona’s wrath' Atlantic Canada expects slow recovery following Fiona’s wrath
WATCH: Global’s chief meteorologist Anthony Farnell joins us from Sydney, Nova Scotia for an update on the aftermath of the historic weekend storm.

As residents in southeastern New Brunswick begin to clean up the devastating damage left by post-tropical storm Fiona, the provincial government has announced new funding for those hardest hit.

The Disaster Financial Assistance program will be available for individuals, small businesses, not-for-profit organizations and municipalities who experienced property damage at the hands of Fiona.

Read more: Fiona: Southeastern N.B. cleaning up after record flooding brought on by storm

According to a news release, relief is only intended to provide aid for “eligible damage and losses that threaten the health and safety,” but is not a substitute for insurance.

Reporting property damage can be done online or over the phone at 1-888-298-8555 between 8 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. from Monday to Friday and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays.

Reports will help the province assess the damage inflicted by Fiona and begin to recover. The deadline to apply is Jan. 31, 2023.

Click to play video: 'Hurricane Fiona devastates Atlantic Canada' Hurricane Fiona devastates Atlantic Canada
Hurricane Fiona devastates Atlantic Canada

While Fiona devastated coastal communities, the disaster financial assistance will not apply to camps, cottages, boats, automobiles and trailers. Only the basic costs of essential items will be covered.

The province did not disclose how much money will be allocated towards the program, but the costs will be split with the federal government.

Over the weekend, Fiona struck the region, mostly impacting communities near Shediac and Greater Moncton, leaving thousands without power.

According to N.B. Power, as of 5 p.m. Monday, more than 7,000 customers remained in the dark.

The release states as many as 17 bridges and roads closed due to Fiona, but by 5 p.m. Sunday only three roads had yet to reopen.

