Firearms, $18K in drugs seized in East Kildonan, police say

A number of firearms and $18,000 worth of drugs were seized in East Kildonan on Saturday, according to Winnipeg police.
The guns and gangs unit executed a search warrant on a home in the first block of Colley Crescent.
Two suspects were found in the home and placed under arrest without incident, police say.
Investigators seized items from the home including:
- seven long rifles
- three handguns
- large quantity of various ammunition
- approximately three ounces of cocaine (estimated street value of $6,000)
- approximately six pounds of psilocybin/mushrooms (estimated street value of $12,000)
Two 29-year-olds from Winnipeg are facing multiple charges and have been released on undertakings.
