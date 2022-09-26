Firearms, $18K in drugs seized in East Kildonan, police say

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A number of firearms and $18,000 worth of drugs were seized in East Kildonan on Saturday, according to Winnipeg police.

The guns and gangs unit executed a search warrant on a home in the first block of Colley Crescent.

Two suspects were found in the home and placed under arrest without incident, police say.

Investigators seized items from the home including:

seven long rifles

three handguns

large quantity of various ammunition

approximately three ounces of cocaine (estimated street value of $6,000)

approximately six pounds of psilocybin/mushrooms (estimated street value of $12,000)

Two 29-year-olds from Winnipeg are facing multiple charges and have been released on undertakings.

0:30 Winnipeg police investigate after women sexually accosted on buses Winnipeg police investigate after women sexually accosted on buses