Crime

Firearms, $18K in drugs seized in East Kildonan, police say

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted September 26, 2022 4:11 pm
A number of firearms and $18,000 of drugs were seized in East Kildonan on Saturday, according to Winnipeg police. View image in full screen
A number of firearms and $18,000 of drugs were seized in East Kildonan on Saturday, according to Winnipeg police. THE CANADIAN PRESS/David Lipnowski

A number of firearms and $18,000 worth of drugs were seized in East Kildonan on Saturday, according to Winnipeg police.

The guns and gangs unit executed a search warrant on a home in the first block of Colley Crescent.

Two suspects were found in the home and placed under arrest without incident, police say.

Investigators seized items from the home including:

  • seven long rifles
  • three handguns
  • large quantity of various ammunition
  • approximately three ounces of cocaine (estimated street value of $6,000)
  • approximately six pounds of psilocybin/mushrooms (estimated street value of $12,000)
Two 29-year-olds from Winnipeg are facing multiple charges and have been released on undertakings.

