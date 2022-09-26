Man, 42, arrested in connection with assault investigation in Toronto: police

A 42-year-old man has been arrested in connection with an assault investigation in Toronto, police say.
Toronto police said on Sept. 21, at around 3:40 p.m., a male victim was walking his dogs on a trail in the Riverdale Park East area.
Police said the victim noticed a man committing an indecent act.
Officers allege the victim confronted the man, and was pushed, causing him to fall.
According to police, the man then fled the area.
Shaun Chaimovitz, 42, of Toronto, was arrested.
He has been charged with assault causing bodily harm and indecent act.
He is scheduled to appear in court in November.
