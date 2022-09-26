Menu

Economy

Manitoba creating a $1.75M food security fund to support non-profit community organizations

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted September 26, 2022 12:02 pm
Canadian shoppers moving to discount stores as inflation soars: View image in full screen
Manitoba is spending $1.75 million to create a food security fund to support non-profit community organizations offset the rising cost of food due to inflation. Oscar Wong/Getty Images

Manitoba is spending $1.75 million to create a food security fund to help non-profit community organizations offset the rising cost of food due to inflation, Families Minister Rochelle Squires announced Monday.

“We know that food banks and other not-for-profit community groups who assist Manitobans with their food needs have been feeling the effects of inflation,” said Squires.

Read more: Inflation cooling off, grocery prices reach a level not seen since 1981

“This new fund will offer immediate financial assistance to help these essential organizations maintain the important work they are doing to support Manitobans in need across the province.”

Eligible organizations can apply for a maximum of $225,000 online from Monday until Oct. 10.

The security fund is part of the $86-million Family Affordability Package the province recently announced to provide families with children, seniors living on fixed incomes, and Manitobans who are hurting the most with financial benefits to help ease the burden of rising costs and high inflation, the minister noted.

