Manitoba creating a $1.75M food security fund to support non-profit community organizations

Manitoba is spending $1.75 million to create a food security fund to help non-profit community organizations offset the rising cost of food due to inflation, Families Minister Rochelle Squires announced Monday.
“We know that food banks and other not-for-profit community groups who assist Manitobans with their food needs have been feeling the effects of inflation,” said Squires.
“This new fund will offer immediate financial assistance to help these essential organizations maintain the important work they are doing to support Manitobans in need across the province.”
Eligible organizations can apply for a maximum of $225,000 online from Monday until Oct. 10.
The security fund is part of the $86-million Family Affordability Package the province recently announced to provide families with children, seniors living on fixed incomes, and Manitobans who are hurting the most with financial benefits to help ease the burden of rising costs and high inflation, the minister noted.
