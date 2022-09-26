2 men charged in connection with pharmacy robbery in Mississauga, Ont.: police

Send this page to someone via email

Two men have been arrested in connection with a robbery at a pharmacy in Mississauga, Ont., police say.

Peel Regional Police said on Sept. 22 at around 1:33 p.m., officers received report that two suspects entered a pharmacy in the Eglington Avenue West and McLaughlin Road area.

“At this time, a demand was made for narcotics and money, at which point the victim complied and handed over the items,” police alleged in a news release.

According to police, both suspects fled in a vehicle.

Police said two suspects were arrested “shortly after the robbery.”

“It is alleged that one male arrested was involved in a series of pharmacy robberies that took place between January and September of 2022,” police said.

Officers said a search warrant was executed at a home in Mississauga.

Police said “offence-related property, including a BB gun and clothing were located.”

According to police, 26-year-old Billal Ismail from Mississauga is facing several charges including three counts of robbery, four counts of robbery with a firearm and possession of property obtained by crime.

Officers said Ismail was held for a bail hearing.

Police said 22-year-old Abdullahi Ali from Mississauga was charged with possession of stolen property.

According to police, Ali was released and is scheduled to appear in court in November.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 905-453-2121 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

