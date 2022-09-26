Menu

Crime

2 men charged in connection with pharmacy robbery in Mississauga, Ont.: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted September 26, 2022 11:41 am
Peel Regional Police 11 Division station in Mississauga. View image in full screen
Peel Regional Police 11 Division station in Mississauga. Ryan Rocca / Global News File

Two men have been arrested in connection with a robbery at a pharmacy in Mississauga, Ont., police say.

Peel Regional Police said on Sept. 22 at around 1:33 p.m., officers received  report that two suspects entered a pharmacy in the Eglington Avenue West and McLaughlin Road area.

“At this time, a demand was made for narcotics and money, at which point the victim complied and handed over the items,” police alleged in a news release.

Read more: 4 Brampton schools placed into hold and secure amid police investigation

According to police, both suspects fled in a vehicle.

Police said two suspects were arrested “shortly after the robbery.”

“It is alleged that one male arrested was involved in a series of pharmacy robberies that took place between January and September of 2022,” police said.

Officers said a search warrant was executed at a home in Mississauga.

Police said “offence-related property, including a BB gun and clothing were located.”

According to police, 26-year-old Billal Ismail from Mississauga is facing several charges including three counts of robbery, four counts of robbery with a firearm and possession of property obtained by crime.

Officers said Ismail was held for a bail hearing.

Police said 22-year-old Abdullahi Ali from Mississauga was charged with possession of stolen property.

According to police, Ali was released and is scheduled to appear in court in November.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 905-453-2121 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

