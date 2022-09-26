Winnipeg man thrown into traffic, killed, in 6-motorcycle crash near Steinbach

Send this page to someone via email

A Winnipeg man is dead after a crash involving six motorcycles on a provincial road near Steinbach, Man., RCMP say.

The crash took place Saturday afternoon on Provincial Road 311, near Road 36E, when the motorcycles ran into mud debris on the highway. The driver leading the group lost control and was thrown from his bike onto the road, police said, and was hit by an eastbound pickup truck.

The man, 45, was pronounced dead at the scene.

RCMP said the five other motorcyclists also lost control in the mud, but weren’t injured in the crash.

Officers from the Steinbach detachment continue to investigate with the help of a forensic collision reconstructionist.

