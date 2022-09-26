Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Winnipeg man thrown into traffic, killed, in 6-motorcycle crash near Steinbach

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted September 26, 2022 11:37 am
Steinbach RCMP detachment. View image in full screen
Steinbach RCMP detachment. RCMP

A Winnipeg man is dead after a crash involving six motorcycles on a provincial road near Steinbach, Man., RCMP say.

The crash took place Saturday afternoon on Provincial Road 311, near Road 36E, when the motorcycles ran into mud debris on the highway. The driver leading the group lost control and was thrown from his bike onto the road, police said, and was hit by an eastbound pickup truck.

Read more: Passenger dies after motorcycle crash due to poor road conditions, Blue Hills RCMP investigate

The man, 45, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Trending Stories

RCMP said the five other motorcyclists also lost control in the mud, but weren’t injured in the crash.

Officers from the Steinbach detachment continue to investigate with the help of a forensic collision reconstructionist.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: '‘Motor vehicle vs motorcycle’ prompts warning from Winnipeg police' ‘Motor vehicle vs motorcycle’ prompts warning from Winnipeg police
‘Motor vehicle vs motorcycle’ prompts warning from Winnipeg police – May 24, 2019
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMP tagFatal Crash tagFatal Collision tagManitoba RCMP tagMotorcycle Crash tagMotorcycle Collision tagSteinbach tagMan Killed tagSteinbach RCMP tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers