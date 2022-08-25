Passenger dies after motorcycle crash due to poor road conditions, Blue Hills RCMP investigate

Send this page to someone via email

An elderly woman who was the passenger on a motorcycle died after a crash and police say poor road conditions due to recent rainfall were a factor.

On Wednesday around 10 a.m. officers from the Blue Hills (Brandon) RCMP and Rivers Police Service say they responded to a report of a motorcycle crash on Road 65N — two kilometres west of Provincial Road 270 in the RM of Elton.

Officers found two people from Toronto who had been travelling eastbound on the road when the motorbike lost control and rolled onto its side.

The 73-year-old male driver of the bike, who was wearing a helmet, was thrown from the motorcycle and suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

However, his 79-year-old female passenger, who was also wearing a helmet, was taken to the hospital where she later died.

Blue Hills RCMP along with a forensic collision reconstructionist continue to investigate.