Crime

Teen girl dead, three injured in street racing crash in western Quebec

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 26, 2022 11:23 am
A 16-year-old girl is dead and three other minors were injured after a street racing crash in western Quebec. View image in full screen
A 16-year-old girl is dead and three other minors were injured after a street racing crash in western Quebec. Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press

A 16-year-old girl is dead and three other minors were injured in a street racing crash in western Quebec.

Police say two vehicles were racing Sunday afternoon on a rural road in Lochaber, Que., about 150 kilometres west of Montreal, when one of the drivers lost control and ended up in a ravine.

A 16-year-old female passenger died, and a young male passenger was taken to hospital in Ottawa in critical condition.

Police spokeswoman Beatrice Dorsainville says the driver and a third passenger are in stable condition.

Trending Stories

She says blood samples will be taken from the driver to determine whether drugs or alcohol contributed to the crash.

No one in the other vehicle was injured, but police will question the occupants.

Click to play video: 'Police unveil new information on project aimed at tackling GTA street racing' Police unveil new information on project aimed at tackling GTA street racing
© 2022 The Canadian Press
