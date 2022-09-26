4 people charged with impaired driving after 3 collisions: South Simcoe Police

South Simcoe Police had a busy weekend with four people facing impaired driving charges after three collisions and one traffic stop.
Two collisions happened on Friday night, with the first happening at 7:30 p.m., at the intersection of 20th Sideroad and 3rd Line in the Town of Innisfil.
Police say on Friday night, they responded to a report of a vehicle in a ditch.
There were no injuries, and a 35-year-old from Milton was charged with operation while impaired and operation while impaired with an excess blood alcohol level.
The driver also faces a 90-day licence suspension, and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.
The second incident happened later on Friday at around 11:25 p.m., when a single vehicle crashed into a tree.
Officers responded to the area of Trailside Drive and Vista Drive in the Town of Bradford West Gwillimbury.
Police say there were no injuries. A 35-year-old from Bradford was charged with operation while impaired, operation while impaired with an excess blood alcohol level, and dangerous operation of a vehicle.
Officers stopped the third impaired driver on Saturday around 10:30 p.m. after responding to a disturbance inside a vehicle. The incident happened in the area of Barrie Street and Scanlon Avenue in the Town of Bradford West Gwillimbury.
Police charged a 24-year-old from Bradford with operation while impaired.
The last incident of impaired driving that police caught was on Sunday around 12:50 a.m.
Police say they were called to the area of Blue Dasher Boulevard and Sundragon Trail in the Town of Bradford West Gwillimbury after a vehicle struck multiple parked cars.
A 58-year-old from Bradford was charged with dangerous operation, operation while impaired, and operation while impaired with an excess blood alcohol level.
