Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man to face murder charges in Montreal-area triple homicide

By Kalina Laframboise & Felicia Parrillo Global News
Posted September 26, 2022 12:06 pm
Click to play video: 'Police suspect triple homicide after mother, 2 children found dead in Brossard, Que. apartment' Police suspect triple homicide after mother, 2 children found dead in Brossard, Que. apartment
WATCH: A woman, 38, and her two young children were found dead in a Brossard apartment overnight Saturday after authorities were called to the residence for a fire.

A man is facing murder and arson charges in connection with a triple homicide in which a woman and her two young children were killed on Montreal’s south shore.

Longueuil police say the man is expected to appear in court Monday. The suspect is the same man who was questioned by investigators and was previously considered an “important witness.”

The names of the victims cannot be released due to a publication ban.

Read more: Police suspect triple homicide after mother, 2 children found dead in Brossard, Que. apartment

Authorities were called for a fire early Sunday morning at a residential building in Brossard, where the family was found inside the apartment. Police say the 38-year-old woman and her children, ages five and two, were declared dead in hospital.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

The fire was contained to that residence and no damages to the building were reported. The complex was not evacuated during the incident.

Investigators have asked anyone with information about the case to contact them.

⁠— with files from Global’s Alessia Simona Maratta and The Canadian Press

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Longueuil Police tagBrossard tagMontreal south shore tagLongueuil police investigation tagBrossard homicide tagBrossard murder tagBrossard triple homicide tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers