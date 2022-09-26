Man to face murder charges in Montreal-area triple homicide

Send this page to someone via email

A man is facing murder and arson charges in connection with a triple homicide in which a woman and her two young children were killed on Montreal’s south shore.

Longueuil police say the man is expected to appear in court Monday. The suspect is the same man who was questioned by investigators and was previously considered an “important witness.”

The names of the victims cannot be released due to a publication ban.

Authorities were called for a fire early Sunday morning at a residential building in Brossard, where the family was found inside the apartment. Police say the 38-year-old woman and her children, ages five and two, were declared dead in hospital.

The fire was contained to that residence and no damages to the building were reported. The complex was not evacuated during the incident.

Investigators have asked anyone with information about the case to contact them.

⁠— with files from Global’s Alessia Simona Maratta and The Canadian Press