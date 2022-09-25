Menu

Crime

Man succumbs to gunshot wounds after Vaughan shooting, police say

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted September 25, 2022 10:52 am
Police held a press conference after a fatal shooting in the area of Highway 7 and Interchange Way. View image in full screen
Police held a press conference after a fatal shooting in the area of Highway 7 and Interchange Way. Enzo Arimini/Global News

A man shot during the early hours of Saturday morning in Vaughan has died of his injuries in hospital, police say.

York Regional Police were called to the area of Highway 7 and Interchange Way near the Vaughan Metropolitan Centre for reports of a shooting at around 3:30 a.m. on Saturday morning.

Police arrived to find a man with gunshot wounds. He was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries, where he later died.

Read more: Man with life-threatening injuries after shooting in Vaughan on Saturday morning

Officers identified the victim as 20-year-old Moses Alphonso Wright from Brampton. He was known to family and friends as MJ, police said.

Police are appealing to anyone who witnessed the incident or who may have video footage that could aid the investigation to get in touch.

“Investigators are appealing witnesses to come forward who may have been in the area at the time of the incident and have not yet spoken to police,” police said.

