Man succumbs to gunshot wounds after Vaughan shooting, police say

A man shot during the early hours of Saturday morning in Vaughan has died of his injuries in hospital, police say.

York Regional Police were called to the area of Highway 7 and Interchange Way near the Vaughan Metropolitan Centre for reports of a shooting at around 3:30 a.m. on Saturday morning.

Police arrived to find a man with gunshot wounds. He was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries, where he later died.

Officers identified the victim as 20-year-old Moses Alphonso Wright from Brampton. He was known to family and friends as MJ, police said.

Police are appealing to anyone who witnessed the incident or who may have video footage that could aid the investigation to get in touch.

“Investigators are appealing witnesses to come forward who may have been in the area at the time of the incident and have not yet spoken to police,” police said.