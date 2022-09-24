Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Investigation leads to seizure of $10K, loaded glock handgun: Winnipeg police

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted September 24, 2022 2:07 pm
A Winnipeg police vehicle. View image in full screen
A Winnipeg man is facing multiple charges after police seized approximately $10,000 and a loaded glock handgun from a home in August. . Elisha Dacey/Global News

A Winnipeg man is facing multiple charges after police seized approximately $10,000 and a loaded glock handgun from a home in August.

On Aug 22, the guns and gangs unit began an investigation into a man who was suspected to be in illicit possession of a handgun, police say.

During the evening, the suspect was taken into custody and a search warrant was executed at a residence in the 200 block of Centennial Street.

Trending Stories

Read more: Boy, 14, arrested after spraying 3 people with bear repellant, police say

A number of items, including a loaded glock handgun and around $10,000, was seized as a result of the search.

A 25-year-old man from Winnipeg was arrested and faces multiple charges.

Story continues below advertisement

He was released on an appearance notice.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagManitoba tagwinnipeg tagWinnipeg crime tagSearch Warrant tagWPS tagman arrested and charged after weapon seized tagwinnipeg handgun tagWPS August investigation leads to seizure tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers