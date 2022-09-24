Investigation leads to seizure of $10K, loaded glock handgun: Winnipeg police

Send this page to someone via email

A Winnipeg man is facing multiple charges after police seized approximately $10,000 and a loaded glock handgun from a home in August.

On Aug 22, the guns and gangs unit began an investigation into a man who was suspected to be in illicit possession of a handgun, police say.

During the evening, the suspect was taken into custody and a search warrant was executed at a residence in the 200 block of Centennial Street.

A number of items, including a loaded glock handgun and around $10,000, was seized as a result of the search.

A 25-year-old man from Winnipeg was arrested and faces multiple charges.

He was released on an appearance notice.