Feel Good Friday: Global BC’s highlights of the week

65 years since CHBC TV first beamed into Kelowna households

It’s been 65 years since the warm glow of local television programming first beamed into Okanagan homes in the form of CHBC TV.

After what’s described in archive newspaper copy as an arduous construction effort, including the blasting of rocks, building of roads and draping of power lines, live broadcasting in Kelowna began on Sept. 21, 1957, and a few days later, in Penticton and Vernon.

Playful video: Camera captures bear cub playtime on B.C. property

Two bears were caught on camera having a fun moment last week in B.C.’s Interior.

The video, taken in Salmon Arm on Sept. 16, shows two young bears playing around a cedar tree in the woods, with one sprightly chasing the other.

The camera was set up by a family that has owned the property for the last 100 years.

This Is BC: 16-year-old breaking gender stereotypes in F1 racing

At 16 years old, most young people are just learning to drive, but that’s not the case with Nicole Havrada, who was featured in a documentary about women in motorsports.

She is making headlines around the world and tearing up the track.

42nd annual Terry Fox Run returns to communities across B.C.

The 42nd annual Terry Fox Run returned to an in-person event after a two-year pandemic pause.

Runners hit the pavement in Fox’s hometown of Port Coquitlam early Sunday morning.

“It’s been three long years while we have had virtual events – there has been nothing like getting together with three to five thousand of your closest friends to honour our hometown hero, Terry Fox,” said organizer Dave Teixeira.

Kelowna man $500K richer after Lotto Extra win

A vacation or two and maybe a car are in Lorne Hradecki’s immediate future.

The Kelowna man is $500,000 richer after playing the Extra during the Aug. 31 Lotto 6-49 draw.

“I thought, ‘that can’t be right,’” he said, of the moment he learned his was the winning ticket. “I went through the whole day in disbelief.”