Playful video: Camera captures bear cub playtime on B.C. property

Two bears were caught on camera having a fun moment last week in B.C.’s Interior.

The video, taken in Salmon Arm on Friday, shows two young bears playing around a cedar tree in the woods, with one sprightly chasing the other.

The camera was set up by a family that has owned the property for the last 100 years.

They say the tree is quite old and has claw marks on it, so they set up the camera to hopefully catch some resident bears in action.

“We’ve been watching them on the camera all summer long,” the family told Global News, “but this video was particularly delightful.”

