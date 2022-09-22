Kelowna man $500K richer after Lotto Extra win

A vacation or two and maybe a car are in Lorne Hradecki’s immediate future.
The Kelowna man is $500,000 richer after playing the Extra during the Aug. 31 Lotto 6-49 draw.
“I thought, ‘that can’t be right,’” he said of when he found out he won. “I went through the whole day in disbelief.”
He learned of the win through BCLC’s Lotto! app as well as a self-checker at Your Independent Grocer on Gordon Drive where he purchased the ticket.
The lottery winner said he will be doing some planning to “make the most of the win” and looks forward to taking a vacation or two after purchasing a new car.
Hradecki said it feels “fantastic” to win a prize of this amount mixed with feelings of “relief.”
So far in 2022, B.C. lottery players have redeemed more than $32 million in winnings from the Extra and more than $95 million in winnings from Lotto 6-49.
The Extra offers a chance to win up to $500,000.
