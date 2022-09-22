Menu

Entertainment

Kelowna man $500K richer after Lotto Extra win

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted September 22, 2022 1:22 pm
Lorne Hradecki won with the Extra on the 649. View image in full screen
Lorne Hradecki won with the Extra on the 649. Courtesy: BCLC

A vacation or two and maybe a car are in Lorne Hradecki’s immediate future.

The Kelowna man is $500,000 richer after playing the Extra during the Aug. 31 Lotto 6-49 draw.

“I thought, ‘that can’t be right,’” he said of when he found out he won. “I went through the whole day in disbelief.”

Read more: Two people claim US$1.34B Mega Millions jackpot, vowing to split prize

He learned of the win through BCLC’s Lotto! app as well as a self-checker at Your Independent Grocer on Gordon Drive where he purchased the ticket.

The lottery winner said he will be doing some planning to “make the most of the win” and looks forward to taking a vacation or two after purchasing a new car.

West Kelowna resident wins $31M Lotto Max jackpot – Aug 15, 2022

Hradecki said it feels “fantastic” to win a prize of this amount mixed with feelings of “relief.”

Read more: The dark side of winning the lottery: lucky ticket can cause new troubles, past winners say

So far in 2022, B.C. lottery players have redeemed more than $32 million in winnings from the Extra and more than $95 million in winnings from Lotto 6-49.

The Extra offers a chance to win up to $500,000.

Lotto 6/49 changing format, including newly added ‘Gold Ball Draw’ – Sep 12, 2022
