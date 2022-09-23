Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Eastern Ontario hospital closes obstetrics ward temporarily due to staffing issues

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 23, 2022 4:46 pm
Perth Hospital emergency entrance View image in full screen
Perth Hospital emergency entrance. Global Kingston

A hospital in eastern Ontario says it has closed its obstetrical department for more than two weeks due to staffing issues.

The Perth and Smiths Falls District Hospital says the department located at its Smiths Falls, Ont., site shut down on Thursday and won’t reopen until Oct. 10.

The hospital says it is working with other hospitals in the area, ambulance services and families to make sure the proper supports are in place.

Trending Stories

Read more: ‘It’s disappointing’: Ontario hospital closing ER once again due to staff shortages

The hospital had previously shut down the emergency department at its Perth, Ont., for three weeks in July due to staffing issues.

Hospitals across the province have closed their emergency departments for hours and even days over the past several months, primarily due to nurses’ shortages.

Story continues below advertisement

The closures have affected rural hospitals more than urban centres.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
Smiths Falls tagPerth tagOntario hospital taghospital staffing taghospital closure taghospital closure smiths falls tagstaffing hospital tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers