Crime

Dognapped: Bracebridge OPP investigate theft of 3 dogs

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted September 23, 2022 4:11 pm
Members of the Bracebridge Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating the theft dogs from a residence in the Moose Deer Point First Nation and are seeking assistance from the public. View image in full screen
Members of the Bracebridge Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating the theft dogs from a residence in the Moose Deer Point First Nation and are seeking assistance from the public. Supplied by Members of the Bracebridge Ontario Provincial Police

Members of the Bracebridge Ontario Provincial Police are seeking the public’s help in finding three dogs taken from a home on Moose Deer Point First Nation.

Police say the three dogs were removed from a residence in the community north of Barrie without permission and brought to another location on Sept. 16.

It is not known if the dogs have been separated or kept together.

The first dog is described as a three-year-old female Great Dane, black with white toes and a white patch on her chest.

The second is a one-year-old male bull mastiff, brindle in colour with white on his chest.

The third is a 14- to 15-year-old collie mix, beige and white.

Pictures of the dogs are attached above.

Anyone who has seen these dogs or has information about their whereabouts is asked to call the Bracebridge OPP at (888) 310-1122 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

