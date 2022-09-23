2 women arrested in Winnipeg hotel stabbing, police say

Send this page to someone via email

Two Winnipeg women have been arrested after a stabbing Thursday night at an Ellice Avenue hotel.

Winnipeg police said they were called to the scene just after 10:50 p.m., where they found a seriously injured 20-year-old victim. She was taken to hospital in stable condition.

Police determined that the victim and two suspects — who were arrested a short time later near Balmoral Street and Portage Avenue — were at the hotel together when an argument led to the assault. Police seized two knives in the arrest.

The suspects, 26 and 29, are each facing charges of aggravated assault, possessing a weapon and failing to comply with probation.

