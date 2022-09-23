Harvest Share offering Barrie area opportunity to share produce, food sustainability info

Send this page to someone via email

There is a special type of community meet-up in Barrie, Ont., this weekend, giving residents the chance to trade and share their homegrown produce and learn how to preserve it moving forward.

This Saturday is the annual Harvest Share from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Lampman Lane Park.

“If anyone has a garden in the backyard, they have extra produce of fruits and veggies to come and donate, or somebody needs to come and put some extra fruits and veggies on the table, they’re also welcome to come and take from our community share table,” said Sarah Herr, project director with Living Green Barrie.

“The main point of this is really to share food, waste less food, eat our plants and, and just bring the community together.”

Story continues below advertisement

People can participate by donating their leftover veggies and flower seeds to the group’s community share table or by swapping produce with other local gardeners.

View image in full screen Living Green Barrie harvesting fruit from community apple trees. Supplied by Living Green Barrie

View image in full screen Living Green Barrie harvesting fruit from community apple trees. Supplied by Living Green Barrie

Earlier this week, volunteers went out to local homes with fruit trees from around the area to pick. Herr said the fruit will be canned and then donated to the Barrie Native Friendship Centre.

Story continues below advertisement

City View Urban Farms will also show people how to use tower gardens for small spaces, and there will be demonstrations on how to preserve food long-term, an antique cider process, plant-based recipes, and activities for kids.

“If you have any questions about canning, there’ll be a canning expert there because one of the purposes of this event is to also waste less food,” Herr said.

With the rising cost of food on many people’s minds, Herr said there is an opportunity for residents to all learn about some food programs and ways to preserve food longer.

“We really just want to bring the community together, and we want to get the message out for people to get eating more plants for the climate, and we’re just trying to share information about food security in our community, and we’re trying to help with that issue,” Herr said.

4:26 Rising inflation rates impact food insecurity in Canada Rising inflation rates impact food insecurity in Canada – Jun 16, 2022