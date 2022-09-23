Boy, 12, shoots school employee in Nelson House, Man.

Send this page to someone via email

A 12-year-old boy is facing charges after he was arrested at a Nelson House, Man., school.

Manitoba RCMP said a school employee, 31, was shot with an airsoft gun Monday morning. The school confiscated the weapon and isolated the boy, then called police, who arrested him at the scene.

The victim’s injuries were only minor, and the 12-year-old is now facing several weapons charges.

RCMP continue to investigate. The suspect was released with an upcoming court appearance.

