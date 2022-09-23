Menu

Crime

Boy, 12, shoots school employee in Nelson House, Man.

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted September 23, 2022 2:33 pm
RCMP Norway House detachment. View image in full screen
RCMP Norway House detachment. RCMP

A 12-year-old boy is facing charges after he was arrested at a Nelson House, Man., school.

Manitoba RCMP said a school employee, 31, was shot with an airsoft gun Monday morning. The school confiscated the weapon and isolated the boy, then called police, who arrested him at the scene.

Read more: Real gun or airsoft? Winnipeg police say it’s becoming hard to tell them apart

The victim’s injuries were only minor, and the 12-year-old is now facing several weapons charges.

Trending Stories

RCMP continue to investigate. The suspect was released with an upcoming court appearance.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
