Frost warning issued for much of southern Ontario, parts of north

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 23, 2022 2:01 pm
Click to play video: 'Peterborough Regional Weather Forecast for September 23, 2022' Peterborough Regional Weather Forecast for September 23, 2022
WATCH ABOVE: Peterborough Regional Weather Forecast for September 23, 2022

Environment Canada has issued a frost warning for much of southern Ontario and some parts of the north.

The agency says temperatures are expected to fall near the freezing mark overnight.

It advises residents to cover up fruit trees and vegetable plants that could be damaged by the frost.

Read more: Ontario fall forecast: October will be warm, but wintry weather will ‘come in strong’ later on

The advisory stretches across southern Ontario from Cornwall, all the way west to Dufferin County and north to Algonquin Provincial Park.

Parts of northeastern Ontario, including the Greater Sudbury area and North Bay, are also under the warning.

Environment Canada issues frost advisories whenever temperatures are forecast to reach 0 C during the growing season.

