Peel Regional Police officer charged after single-vehicle collision in Mississauga

Send this page to someone via email

A police officer has been charged with an impaired-related offence after a single-vehicle collision in Mississauga, Ont., Peel Regional Police say.

The force said that on Thursday at around 2 a.m., officers received a report of a single-vehicle collision in the Royal Windsor Drive area.

Police said Const. Terrence Bayley, a two-year employee of the Peel Regional Police, has been charged with impaired operation with excess blood alcohol.

According to police, Bayley has been suspended with pay under provisions of the Police Services Act and is scheduled to appear in court in Brampton in November.

“Once the criminal court proceedings have been completed, a Police Services Act investigation will follow,” a news release read.

Advertisement