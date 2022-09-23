Menu

Crime

Peel Regional Police officer charged after single-vehicle collision in Mississauga

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted September 23, 2022 2:09 pm
Peel Regional Police car is shown in Brampton, Ont., on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019. View image in full screen
Peel Regional Police car is shown in Brampton, Ont., on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

A police officer has been charged with an impaired-related offence after a single-vehicle collision in Mississauga, Ont., Peel Regional Police say.

The force said that on Thursday at around 2 a.m., officers received a report of a single-vehicle collision in the Royal Windsor Drive area.

Police said Const. Terrence Bayley, a two-year employee of the Peel Regional Police, has been charged with impaired operation with excess blood alcohol.

Police name suspect facing impaired-related charge in crash that killed York police officer

According to police, Bayley has been suspended with pay under provisions of the Police Services Act and is scheduled to appear in court in Brampton in November.

“Once the criminal court proceedings have been completed, a Police Services Act investigation will follow,” a news release read.

