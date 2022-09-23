Menu

Crime

London, Ont. man charged in hit-and-run on cyclists from mid-August

By Andrew Graham 980 CFPL
Posted September 23, 2022 2:50 pm
The side of a London police vehicle. View image in full screen
It was around 9 a.m. on Aug. 14 when emergency crews responded to a collision involving two cyclists and a vehicle near White Oak Road and Harry White Drive near London, Ont. Sawyer Bogdan / Global News

Police have laid charges in a hit-and-run south of London, Ont., that left the city’s cycling community feeling disturbed.

It was around 9 a.m. on Aug. 14 when emergency crews responded to a collision involving two cyclists and a vehicle near White Oak Road and Harry White Drive. Both cyclists were transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries, while the driver allegedly failed to remain on scene, according to police.

Read more: ‘Felt intentional’: Cyclist speaks out after struck in hit and run Sunday in London, Ont.

Speaking to Global News soon after, Randy Van Puyenbroek, one of the two cyclists involved in the crash, said he suffered “a broken collarbone, a pretty big bruise and kind of a road rash.”

“My friend landed more face-first, I mean his helmet I think really saved him. He has a cracked cheekbone.”

On Friday, just over a month after investigators appealed to the public for help and published a description of the truck believed to have been involved in the crash, police announced charges had been laid.

A 67-year-old London man has been charged with four offences, including dangerous driving causing bodily harm and failing to stop at the scene of an accident causing bodily harm.

The accused is scheduled to make a court appearance on Oct. 31.

Click to play video: 'Safe winter cycling with B!KE’s Winter Wheels program' Safe winter cycling with B!KE’s Winter Wheels program
Safe winter cycling with B!KE’s Winter Wheels program
Ontario tagLondon tagLondon Police tagHit and Run tagCycling tagCyclist tagBicycle tagCycling Safety tagWhite Oak road tagharry white drive tag

