Former motel refurbished into supportive housing opens in Kamloops, B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

The site of a former motel is reopening but not as a place for tourists or visitors.

The motel has been remodeled into supportive housing for people who are experiencing or at risk of homelessness. The facility has 28 new supportive homes at the former Fortune Motel in Kamloops, B.C.

“Converting this building to supportive housing will help ensure people experiencing homelessness have access to safe and secure housing,” said Murray Rankin, B.C.’s Attorney General and Minister Responsible for Housing.

“We are grateful to be working with partners like the Canadian Mental Health Association to deliver homes for people in need in Kamloops and throughout the province.”

Story continues below advertisement

The province purchased the old motel back in June 2021, through BC Housing.

The property has two buildings, with the larger containing “28 studio units.”

The Kamloops branch of the Canadian Mental Health Association will operate the building, which has been named Genesis Place.

“Our renewed mandate and commitment promote natural and culturally holistic wellness-focused services that encourage social and emotional growth,” said Alfred Achoba, executive director of CMHA.

“Genesis Place facilitates connections including fostering reunion between family members, as well as preventing the development of new mental-health challenges. We remain committed in using evidence-based strategies in our services and incorporating psychosocial rehabilitation programs.”

Those staying at Genesis Place will have access to “around-the-clock” services which include daily meals and life-skills training.

Interior Health will also be servicing residents as needed.

The City of Kamloops’ mayor said the new facility is a step in the right direction to reducing homelessness in the community.

“Genesis Place means 28 more people in our community will have a safe and secure place to call home and access to supports to help them succeed in maintaining this housing,” said Mayor Ken Christian.

Story continues below advertisement

The project is part of B.C.’s 10-year, $7-billion housing plan. Since 2017, the province has funded more than 35,000 new homes that have been completed or are underway for people in B.C., including more than 1,300 homes in Kamloops.

While the province said Genesis Place is opening, officials did not give a specific date.

Global News has reached out to the B.C. Ministry of Attorney General and Responsible for Housing for clarification.