Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Canada names career diplomat as new ambassador to China amid fraught relations

By Amanda Connolly Global News
Posted September 23, 2022 10:16 am
Click to play video: 'China furious over UN report accusing it of “crimes against humanity” in Xinjiang' China furious over UN report accusing it of “crimes against humanity” in Xinjiang
China has rejected a United Nations (UN) report that accuses the country of “crimes against humanity” in its northwestern Xinjiang region targeting Uyghurs and other mainly Muslim ethnic minorities, calling it "completely illegal and void." – Sep 1, 2022

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has appointed career diplomat Jennifer May as Canada’s new ambassador to China as relations remain fraught.

In a press release on Friday morning, the Prime Minister’s Office announced the appointment of May, who has worked as a diplomat for 30 years across three different continents. Most recently, she was Canada’s ambassador to Brazil starting in 2019, and has worked in Canada’s embassy in Beijing before.

“As Ambassador to China, Ms. May will lead Canada’s important work in standing up for democratic values, human rights, and the rule of law,” the statement announcing her appointment said.

Trending Stories

“Her work will be key to advancing Canadian priorities in the Canada-China relationship, including supporting the long-standing people-to-people, economic, and business ties between our two countries.”

The appointment marks a return to form for the post, which has traditionally been held by career diplomats but has seen political appointees — business executive Dominic Barton and former Liberal cabinet minister John McCallum — fill the last two openings.

Story continues below advertisement

That shift comes as relations between Canada and China remain fraught.

More to come …

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
China tagCanada-China relations tagChina Relations tagcanada ambassador china tagchinese diplomacy tagjennifer may tagjennifer may china tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers