Crime

2nd-degree murder charge laid in man’s death at Langley, B.C. hotel

By Simon Little Global News
Posted September 22, 2022 11:02 pm
Police on scene at the Highway Hotel in Langley, where a man died in a suspected homicide Friday night. View image in full screen
Police on scene at the Highway Hotel in Langley, where a man died in a suspected homicide Friday night. Shane MacKichan

Homicide investigators have announced second-degree murder charges in the death of a man at a Langley, B.C., hotel this spring.

Cody Mostat, 30, was found unconscious at the Highway Hotel shortly before 9 p.m. on March 25. Police and paramedics responded, but were unable to revive him.

Read more: Foul play suspected after man dies from injuries in Langley hotel

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said Thursday that after a six-month investigation, Justin Bos has been identified as the alleged killer.

Bos was arrested on Wednesday, and prosecutors have since approved charges.

Police did not say whether the death was believed to be linked to the ongoing regional gang conflict, but noted the investigation involved collaboration with the gang-focused provincial Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit.

Police said they would not comment further while the matter was before the courts.

Click to play video: 'Homicide team called to Langley after man found dead' Homicide team called to Langley after man found dead
Homicide team called to Langley after man found dead – Feb 10, 2022

 

