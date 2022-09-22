Toronto police seek suspect wanted in connection with break-and-enter investigation

Police are seeking to identify a man wanted in connection with a break-and-enter and theft investigation in Toronto.
Toronto police said between Sept. 5 and Sept. 19, a man allegedly broke into several mailboxes in the Bathurst Street and Finch Avenue West area.
Read more: Toronto police identify 17-year-old boy killed in daylight shooting
Read More
Police are now searching for a man between 20 and 35 years old, standing between five-feet-eight-inches and six feet tall.
Trending Stories
Officers said the suspect has a medium build and a beard.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-3300 or Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477.
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments