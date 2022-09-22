Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Toronto police seek suspect wanted in connection with break-and-enter investigation

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted September 22, 2022 6:22 pm
Police are seeking the public's assistance in identifying a suspect wanted in connection with a break and enter and theft investigation in Toronto. View image in full screen
Police are seeking the public's assistance in identifying a suspect wanted in connection with a break and enter and theft investigation in Toronto. Toronto police / handout

Police are seeking to identify a man wanted in connection with a break-and-enter and theft investigation in Toronto.

Toronto police said between Sept. 5 and Sept. 19, a man allegedly broke into several mailboxes in the Bathurst Street and Finch Avenue West area.

Read more: Toronto police identify 17-year-old boy killed in daylight shooting

Police are now searching for a man between 20 and 35 years old, standing between five-feet-eight-inches and six feet tall.

Trending Stories
Toronto police seek suspect wanted in connection with break-and-enter investigation - image
Toronto police / handout

Officers said the suspect has a medium build and a beard.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-3300 or Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Toronto Police tagTheft tagToronto crime tagBreak And Enter tagTPS tagBathurst Street tagmail theft tagFinch Avenue West tagtoronto mail theft tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers