Toronto police seek suspect wanted in connection with break-and-enter investigation

Police are seeking to identify a man wanted in connection with a break-and-enter and theft investigation in Toronto.

Toronto police said between Sept. 5 and Sept. 19, a man allegedly broke into several mailboxes in the Bathurst Street and Finch Avenue West area.

Police are now searching for a man between 20 and 35 years old, standing between five-feet-eight-inches and six feet tall.

Toronto police / handout

Officers said the suspect has a medium build and a beard.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-3300 or Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477.