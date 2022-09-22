Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Beanbag gun used to arrest weapon-wielding woman at BC Children’s Hospital maternity ward: police

By Simon Little Global News
Posted September 22, 2022 4:31 pm
Vancouver police say they arrested a woman armed with a weapon at BC Children's Hospital on Thurs. Sept. 22, 2022. View image in full screen
Vancouver police say they arrested a woman armed with a weapon at BC Children's Hospital on Thurs. Sept. 22, 2022. Global News

Vancouver police say they used a beanbag shotgun to subdue a woman with a weapon in the maternity ward of BC Children’s Hospital on Thursday.

Vancouver Police Department spokesperson Sgt. Steve Addison said hospital staff called 911 shortly after 10:30 a.m.

“The woman was acting threatening towards staff, patients, and other members of the public,” he said. “Various people sheltered in place, so they locked themselves in secured rooms.”

Read more: Martial artist brings knife defence class to Vancouver as violent crime continues

When officers arrived they found the woman, still armed with the weapon, Addison said. Police are not disclosing what kind of weapon she had, but Addison confirmed it was not a knife.

In the course of arresting the woman, he said officers deployed the beanbag gun. Neither the woman nor anyone else at the hospital sustained any “serious injury,” he added.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Vancouver Police launch dedicated Breakout Festival riot investigation team' Vancouver Police launch dedicated Breakout Festival riot investigation team
Vancouver Police launch dedicated Breakout Festival riot investigation team

The woman’s motive remains under investigation, but Addison confirmed she had “previously been a patient at the hospital.”

Trending Stories

He said the case was not connected to the Amber Alert issued Monday when a woman allegedly abducted her son who was receiving medical treatment at the same hospital.

Read more: ‘We want answers,’ says family of Ojibwa man who died after beanbag gun shooting

Addison would not say if the woman had a child in the maternity ward.

“We have a lot of evidence, a lot of people we have to speak to, we’ve got more work to do to fully understand her frame of mind was, what all of the circumstances were,” Addison said.

Story continues below advertisement

“But when we responded, there was a serious and imminent threat to other patients, babies — because this was in a maternity ward — other members of the public and staff.”

The woman’s identity has not been released and it was not immediately clear what charges she may face.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Vancouver tagvancouver police tagVancouver crime tagBC Children's Hospital tagMaternity Ward tagBC Children's tagbeanbag gun tagmaternity ward weapon tagwoman with weapon tagwoman with weapon bc childrens tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers