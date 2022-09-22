Beanbag gun used to arrest weapon-wielding woman at BC Children’s Hospital maternity ward: police

Send this page to someone via email

Vancouver police say they used a beanbag shotgun to subdue a woman with a weapon in the maternity ward of BC Children’s Hospital on Thursday.

Vancouver Police Department spokesperson Sgt. Steve Addison said hospital staff called 911 shortly after 10:30 a.m.

“The woman was acting threatening towards staff, patients, and other members of the public,” he said. “Various people sheltered in place, so they locked themselves in secured rooms.”

When officers arrived they found the woman, still armed with the weapon, Addison said. Police are not disclosing what kind of weapon she had, but Addison confirmed it was not a knife.

In the course of arresting the woman, he said officers deployed the beanbag gun. Neither the woman nor anyone else at the hospital sustained any “serious injury,” he added.

The woman’s motive remains under investigation, but Addison confirmed she had “previously been a patient at the hospital.”

He said the case was not connected to the Amber Alert issued Monday when a woman allegedly abducted her son who was receiving medical treatment at the same hospital.

Addison would not say if the woman had a child in the maternity ward.

“We have a lot of evidence, a lot of people we have to speak to, we’ve got more work to do to fully understand her frame of mind was, what all of the circumstances were,” Addison said.

“But when we responded, there was a serious and imminent threat to other patients, babies — because this was in a maternity ward — other members of the public and staff.”

The woman’s identity has not been released and it was not immediately clear what charges she may face.