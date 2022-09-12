Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Martial artist brings knife defence class to Vancouver as violent crime continues

By Elizabeth McSheffrey & Rumina Daya Global News
Posted September 12, 2022 8:11 pm
Click to play video: 'B.C. self defence expert launches knife attack course' B.C. self defence expert launches knife attack course
WATCH: A B.C. self defence expert has launched a new course specifically designed to teach people how to defend themselves from a knife attack. As Rumina Daya reports, she says she's taking action because of the rising number of random attacks. For more: infofit.ca

With reports of random attacks and stabbings continuing to plague Vancouver weekly, a self-defence expert is offering a knife defence class to interested members of the public.

Jennifer Bajus, a Krav Maga Force training safety officer and Federation of Israeli Martial Arts black belt, said she was moved to offer the course as “random assaults keep rising in our city.”

“It’s about time that our community starts to take ownership back onto themselves about their own personal security,” the combat fitness, self-defence and personal safety instructor told Global News.

“Instead of feeling insecure, instead of feeling fear walking down the street, empower yourself.”

Read more: 22-year-old newcomer ‘violently’ attacked in unprovoked Chinatown stabbing

Bajus trains with the Women’s Personal Safety Team at the Vancouver Police Department.

Story continues below advertisement

According to Vancouver police, there are an average of four random stranger attacks in the city each day. Between Sept. 1, 2020 and Aug. 31, 2021, there were 1,555 such assaults, 47 per cent of which involved weapons.

“It’s really important to embrace that the knife is here to stay. Violence is here. No one is immune to violence,” said Bajus.

Trending Stories
Click to play video: 'Suspect in Chinatown security guard attack wanted on B.C. wide warrant' Suspect in Chinatown security guard attack wanted on B.C. wide warrant
Suspect in Chinatown security guard attack wanted on B.C. wide warrant

The 90-minute course on Sept. 25 will focus on avoiding dangerous situations first, she explained, prioritizing a safe exit over a fight. About 90 per cent of one’s personal security comes down to situational awareness, she added.

“We always reiterate in class to put your phones away. Pay attention, always stay tuned into everything that’s going on around you because that’s really what self defence is about,” Bajus explained.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s avoidance, it’s not fighting. The fighting is the last part.”

Read more: Man wanted on B.C.-wide warrant for bear spray attack on senior in Chinatown

Bajus said participants in the course will learn both avoidance techniques and how to inflict a “real injury on someone” quickly in order to make a safe escape. The biggest mistake people make in a knife attack is to “freeze” on the spot, she added.

The course will be offered at Infofit on West Broadway. Tickets are $95 each. More information is available on Infofit’s website.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
vancouver police tagVancouver crime tagKnife Attack tagStabbings tagVancouver stabbing tagSelf Defence tagstranger assault tagunprovoked attack tagunprovoked assault tagknife violence tagVancouver Violence tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers