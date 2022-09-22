Police release video showing woman with knife during central Edmonton altercation

Send this page to someone via email

After calls to share the video, the Edmonton Police Service released surveillance footage confirming the series of events last week in the inner city which led to a woman with a knife being arrested.

Last Thursday afternoon, a 12-second video was recorded by a bystander of an interaction with a woman and an Edmonton Police Service member on 100 Street between 105 and 106 avenues.

Global News and other news organizations submitted requests for police to release surveillance footage showing the events more clearly, but those requests were denied until Thursday, when the video was played at a police commission meeting.

Edmonton criminal defence lawyer Tom Engel, who is known for calling out police conduct, originally raised concerns to Global News at the time, questioning whether the woman was holding a knife since he said it was unclear in the original video. He called for a public inquiry.

The newly released surveillance video shows from two different angles two women on the sidewalk across from the Hope Mission in Chinatown having what appears to be an argument.

One of the women had a knife in her waistband and in the video, is seen taking it out and holding it while interacting with the other woman.

The two women stepped off the sidewalk and into the middle of 100 Street, where the silent video shows them continue to gesture at and address each other.

A minute or so later, an EPS cruiser is seen turning off 106 Avenue toward the women, who begin to walk away from each other as the officer gets out.

The woman with the knife is seen walking past the officer without pausing.

Police said the woman claimed to be a member of a gang and refused to drop the knife.

That’s when the officer gave the woman a shove to the ground and arrested her — a move Edmonton Police Association president Mike Elliott said was safest for all involved due to the weapon.

In its statement last week, the EPS said the officer was faced with a decision on how much force to use, given the woman was armed, and determined “pushing her to the ground would require the least amount of force possible to allow him to safely arrest the suspect.”

Elliott said the other options were for the officer to pull his firearm, use his Taser on the woman, or strike her with his baton.

The woman was arrested for possession of a weapon dangerous to the public but in the end, the EPS said charges were not laid.

A statement from EPS corporate communications on Monday said “intoxication was considered a factor in the weapon’s complaint” and there was no “willing complainant,” so no charges were laid. Instead, the woman’s outstanding warrants were processed, she was given a meal and later released.

The shorter video recorded on a cellphone quickly made the rounds on the internet and was shared widely, including by some on city council.

The interaction triggered calls for more accountability and transparency when it comes to the city’s police force.

Judith Gale with The Bear Clan Patrol Edmonton Beaver Hills House, a community-based organization that provides food and support to vulnerable people, called for officers to wear body cameras and cruisers to be equipped with dash cameras.

University of Alberta criminology professor Temitope Oriola said the situation highlighted the challenges of law enforcement in the digital age, but added there should have been more effort to talk to the woman before using force to disarm her.

After reviewing the incident, police said last week there were no grounds for an investigation by the EPS Professional Standards Branch.