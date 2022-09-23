Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Trios College opens new campus in downtown Kitchener

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted September 23, 2022 1:40 pm
The entrance to the new Trio College campus in downtown Kitchener. View image in full screen
The entrance to the new Trio College campus in downtown Kitchener. Global News

The new campus for Trios College officially opened its doors at King and Eby streets in downtown Kitchener on Friday.

“We’re excited to officially open our new Kitchener campus at a time when many of our students are transitioning to in-class learning,” president Stuart Bentley stated in a release.

Read more: Waterloo mayor issues plea to Laurier students about behaviour during homecoming weekend

“We’re confident that students and staff alike will enjoy the updated facilities, new equipment and the welcoming and supportive environment that all of our campuses are known for.”

Trending Stories

The privately owned college, which has been operating in Kitchener for more than two decades, says that the new campus will allow students easier access to the campus and all of the amenities the downtown core has to offer.

Story continues below advertisement

The school says that more than 40,000 people have graduated from its programs since its’ inception in 1992.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Kitchener news tagWaterloo news tagCambridge news tagOntario university news tagOntario college news tagTrios College tagKitchener private college tagTrios College Kitchener tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers