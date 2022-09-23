Trios College opens new campus in downtown Kitchener

Send this page to someone via email

The new campus for Trios College officially opened its doors at King and Eby streets in downtown Kitchener on Friday.

“We’re excited to officially open our new Kitchener campus at a time when many of our students are transitioning to in-class learning,” president Stuart Bentley stated in a release.

“We’re confident that students and staff alike will enjoy the updated facilities, new equipment and the welcoming and supportive environment that all of our campuses are known for.”

The privately owned college, which has been operating in Kitchener for more than two decades, says that the new campus will allow students easier access to the campus and all of the amenities the downtown core has to offer.

The school says that more than 40,000 people have graduated from its programs since its’ inception in 1992.