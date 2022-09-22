Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Winnipeg cops connect man to Daniel McIntyre break-in spree

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted September 22, 2022 2:15 pm
The Winnipeg Police Service logo is seen in this undated handout photo. View image in full screen
The Winnipeg Police Service logo is seen in this undated handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Winnipeg Police Service

A 40-year-old Winnipeg man is facing more than a dozen charges after police linked him to multiple break-ins and property crimes in the Daniel McIntyre area over a three-month period.

The suspect is accused of a range of thefts, usually involving a house or garage being broken into at what police are calling “a seemingly random time of day or night.”

Items stolen in these incidents include tools, bicycles, a pizza oven, a shotgun, electronics and more. In a number of incidents, stolen items were later found being re-sold online or at local pawn shops, police said.

Read more: Winnipeg residents shaken after back-to-back incidents, violent home invasion on same street

With the help of tips from community members, police identified a suspect and arrested him at a Sargent Avenue apartment building Tuesday after they say he tried to flee from police.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

The man now faces eight counts of break, enter and theft, three counts of failing to comply with conditions of his release, and two counts of possessing a firearm contrary to a prohibition order.

He’s also been charged with breaking and entering with intent, breaking and entering and stealing a firearm, robbery, possessing property obtained by crime, disobeying a court order and resisting a peace officer.

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg restaurant hosting social to help cover cost of break-ins' Winnipeg restaurant hosting social to help cover cost of break-ins
Winnipeg restaurant hosting social to help cover cost of break-ins – Aug 24, 2022
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Winnipeg police tagRobbery tagBreak And Enter tagWinnipeg Police Service tagcrime in winnipeg tagBreak-ins tagWinnipeg Break-ins tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers