Winnipeg cops connect man to Daniel McIntyre break-in spree

A 40-year-old Winnipeg man is facing more than a dozen charges after police linked him to multiple break-ins and property crimes in the Daniel McIntyre area over a three-month period.

The suspect is accused of a range of thefts, usually involving a house or garage being broken into at what police are calling “a seemingly random time of day or night.”

Items stolen in these incidents include tools, bicycles, a pizza oven, a shotgun, electronics and more. In a number of incidents, stolen items were later found being re-sold online or at local pawn shops, police said.

With the help of tips from community members, police identified a suspect and arrested him at a Sargent Avenue apartment building Tuesday after they say he tried to flee from police.

The man now faces eight counts of break, enter and theft, three counts of failing to comply with conditions of his release, and two counts of possessing a firearm contrary to a prohibition order.

He’s also been charged with breaking and entering with intent, breaking and entering and stealing a firearm, robbery, possessing property obtained by crime, disobeying a court order and resisting a peace officer.

