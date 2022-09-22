Menu

Crime

Police investigate theft of truck containing laundry equipment in Guelph

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted September 22, 2022 11:53 am
Guelph Police Services headquarters. View image in full screen
Guelph Police Services headquarters. Matt Carty / Global Guelph

The Guelph Police Service is investigating the theft of a transport truck containing laundry machines.

A white, 24-foot, 2017 Hino truck was first reported stolen by employees of a company based in Pickering.

They told investigators they noticed that the vehicle was missing as they were exiting a business on Wellington Street West near Imperial Road South early Wednesday morning.

The truck was loaded with washers and dryers that had been picked up earlier in the day.

Read more: Guelph police seek person of interest in robbery case

Investigators say the value of the truck is $50,000. The value of the machines has not been determined.

They are asking anyone with information on this theft to contact Guelph Police Service at 519-824-1212 ext. 7184 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Story continues below advertisement

 

