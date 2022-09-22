Police investigate theft of truck containing laundry equipment in Guelph

Send this page to someone via email

The Guelph Police Service is investigating the theft of a transport truck containing laundry machines.

A white, 24-foot, 2017 Hino truck was first reported stolen by employees of a company based in Pickering.

They told investigators they noticed that the vehicle was missing as they were exiting a business on Wellington Street West near Imperial Road South early Wednesday morning.

The truck was loaded with washers and dryers that had been picked up earlier in the day.

Investigators say the value of the truck is $50,000. The value of the machines has not been determined.

They are asking anyone with information on this theft to contact Guelph Police Service at 519-824-1212 ext. 7184 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Story continues below advertisement