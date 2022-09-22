Menu

Crime

Man suffering gunshot wound located in lobby of Fort York building, Toronto police say

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted September 22, 2022 7:14 am
Toronto Police Service cruisers are seen in this file image. View image in full screen
Toronto Police Service cruisers are seen in this file image. File / Global News

A man suffering from a gunshot wound was found in the lobby of an apartment building in Toronto’s Fort York neighbourhood late Wednesday, police say.

Police said a man in his mid-20s was found with a gunshot wound to the leg at the apartment complex in the area of Bathurst Street and Fort York Boulevard.

Officers had responded to the area at 10:30 p.m. after reports that someone was shot.

His injuries were reported to be non-life-threatening and he is in stable condition.

Police said they believe the shooting occurred in an apartment and the victim then made his way to the lobby.

The investigation is ongoing.

No suspect information has been released.

