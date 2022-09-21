Menu

Traffic

Cyclist taken to trauma centre after being struck by vehicle in Mississauga: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted September 21, 2022 5:39 pm
Peel Regional Police car is shown in Brampton, Ont., on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019. Police say one person is dead and multiple people are injured in a multi-vehicle collision involving over a dozen people Saturday early morning in Brampton. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston. View image in full screen
Peel Regional Police car is shown in Brampton, Ont., on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019. Police say one person is dead and multiple people are injured in a multi-vehicle collision involving over a dozen people Saturday early morning in Brampton. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston. CLB

Police say a cyclist has been taken to a trauma centre after being struck by a vehicle in Mississauga.

In a tweet Wednesday, Peel Regional Police said the collision occurred in the Mavis Road and Novo Star Drive area just after 4:10 p.m.

Officers said a cyclist was “struck by vehicles.”

Police said the cyclist was taken to a trauma centre, the vehicle remained at the scene.

According to police, road closures are in effect in the area.

“Use alternate routes,” police said.

