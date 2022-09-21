Cyclist taken to trauma centre after being struck by vehicle in Mississauga: police

Police say a cyclist has been taken to a trauma centre after being struck by a vehicle in Mississauga.
In a tweet Wednesday, Peel Regional Police said the collision occurred in the Mavis Road and Novo Star Drive area just after 4:10 p.m.
Officers said a cyclist was “struck by vehicles.”
Police said the cyclist was taken to a trauma centre, the vehicle remained at the scene.
According to police, road closures are in effect in the area.
“Use alternate routes,” police said.
