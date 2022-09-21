Cyclist taken to trauma centre after being struck by vehicle in Mississauga: police

Send this page to someone via email

Police say a cyclist has been taken to a trauma centre after being struck by a vehicle in Mississauga.

In a tweet Wednesday, Peel Regional Police said the collision occurred in the Mavis Road and Novo Star Drive area just after 4:10 p.m.

Officers said a cyclist was “struck by vehicles.”

Police said the cyclist was taken to a trauma centre, the vehicle remained at the scene.

According to police, road closures are in effect in the area.

“Use alternate routes,” police said.

COLLISION: Cyclist Struck

– Mavis Rd/Novo Star Dr in #Mississauga

– Ml cyclist struck by vehicles

– Vehicle still present

– Cyclist transported to trauma centre

– S/B Mavis Rd is closed from Derry

– Use alternate routes

– C/R at 4:11 p.m.

– PR22-220313228 — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) September 21, 2022

