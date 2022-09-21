Crews contain brush fire burning near Chilliwack homes

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Crews have contained a brush fire in Chilliwack that threatened to potentially spread to nearby homes.

The Chilliwack Fire Department said nine trucks and 35 firefighters from all municipal fire halls were called to the fire in the Crimson Ridge area late Wednesday morning.

Shortly after noon, the City of Chilliwack said crews had contained the fire and were working on putting out hotspots.

It was not immediately clear if any homes suffered damage.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.