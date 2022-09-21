Crews contain brush fire burning near Chilliwack homes

Crews have contained a brush fire in Chilliwack that threatened to potentially spread to nearby homes.
The Chilliwack Fire Department said nine trucks and 35 firefighters from all municipal fire halls were called to the fire in the Crimson Ridge area late Wednesday morning.
Read more: As wildfire risk fades, the last remaining campfire ban is lifted in B.C.
Read More
Shortly after noon, the City of Chilliwack said crews had contained the fire and were working on putting out hotspots.
Trending Stories
It was not immediately clear if any homes suffered damage.
There were no immediate reports of injuries.
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments