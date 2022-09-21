Menu

Canada

Trudeau to attend former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe’s state funeral

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 21, 2022 3:18 pm
Click to play video: 'Trudeau offers condolences to family of Japan’s Shinzo Abe, calls him a ‘compassionate, strong leader’' Trudeau offers condolences to family of Japan’s Shinzo Abe, calls him a ‘compassionate, strong leader’
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau offered his condolences to the family of former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe after he was killed while giving a speech on Friday. Trudeau called the death a "senseless act of violence" while he was doing "what he loved" and it was "horrifically disturbing. He called Abe a "compassionate, strong leader." – Jul 8, 2022

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will attend a state funeral for Japan’s assassinated former prime minister Shinzo Abe next week in Tokyo.

The 67-year-old Abe, who had stepped down as prime minister in 2020, was killed in July during a political campaign event in Nara, Japan.

Read more: Japan’s PM reshuffles cabinet to distance from church linked to Abe assassination

Trudeau’s office says in a statement that the longest-serving Japanese prime minister was a “strong ally and friend” to Canada.

Trudeau is expected to depart from Ottawa on Saturday, attend the funeral Tuesday and fly back on Wednesday.

He is also expected to meet with Japan’s current Prime Minister Kishida Fumio during the trip.

The PMO says the two will discuss shared priorities as Japan prepares to assume the G7 presidency next year, and regional security issues including North Korea’s nuclear weapons and ballistic missile programs.

Click to play video: 'Shinzo Abe assassinated: Hundreds visit temple in Tokyo to pay respects to former Japanese PM' Shinzo Abe assassinated: Hundreds visit temple in Tokyo to pay respects to former Japanese PM
Shinzo Abe assassinated: Hundreds visit temple in Tokyo to pay respects to former Japanese PM – Jul 11, 2022
© 2022 The Canadian Press
