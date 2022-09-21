Menu

Health

Board of Guelph CHC names new permanent CEO

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted September 21, 2022 3:27 pm
Melissa Kwiatkowski is the new CEO at Guelph CHC. View image in full screen
Melissa Kwiatkowski is the new CEO at Guelph CHC. Submitted photo

There is a new permanent Chief Executive Officer at the Guelph Community Health Centre in southwestern Ontario.

Melissa Kwiatkowski has been the interim CEO since March 2022 and was previously the Director of Primary Care.

Prior to joining the Guelph CHC, she worked at Guelph General Hospital and the Waterloo Wellington Local Health Integration Network.

Kwiatkowski replaces Raechelle Devereaux who had served as CEO for five years before temporarily stepping down to run as the Liberal candidate in the Guelph riding in the June provincial election. She has since decided to make the leave permanent.

Read more: Guelph Community Health Centre CEO seeks provincial Liberal nomination

In a news release, board chair Dorothy Bakker says they are delighted to have Kwiatkowski fill the role as CEO.

She goes on to say that Kwiatkowski’s calm presence and strong leadership skills will continue to be an asset for the team and the broader community.

Kwiatkowski will officially assume the role of CEO next Monday, Sept. 26.

