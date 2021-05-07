Menu

Politics

Guelph Community Health Centre CEO seeks provincial Liberal nomination

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted May 7, 2021 12:27 pm
Click to play video: 'More Canadians opening up about their declining mental health during pandemic' More Canadians opening up about their declining mental health during pandemic
WATCH: The pandemic has put half of Canadians' mental health at high risk - meaning they've experienced some combination of debilitating stress, hopeless depression and consideration of suicide or self-harm - according to a new Ipsos poll.

The CEO of the Guelph Community Health Centre has her sights set on Queen’s Park.

Raechelle Devereaux announced on Friday that she is seeking the local Liberal nomination for the 2022 Ontario general election.

Read more: Schreiner confirmed as Guelph’s Green Party candidate for 2022 election

“I’ve been interested in politics for some time,” she said in a phone interview shortly after the announcement. “The opportunity to represent my community and influence policy on a larger scale has been a passion of mine.”

Devereaux said the COVID-19 pandemic has been a driving decision-maker to run for public office and she added that she has the experience to lead and step up as Guelph’s MPP.

“I think now in the middle of a health crisis that impacts mental health and our wellbeing to such an extent, that knowledge and that science-based experience that I have is really critical,” she said.

“The way that we’ve seen communities languish and be challenged really calls for a type of leadership that looks at a whole-of-community approach and my track record not only shows that I have the networks and relationships to do that, but also the skills and expertise.”

Read more: Growing calls for Ontario Premier Doug Ford to resign amid worsening COVID-19 3rd wave

Devereaux said as CEO of the Guelph Community Health Centre, she has helped tackle several community issues around food insecurity, mental health, affordable housing and early childhood supports.

Click to play video: 'Canada seeing a mental health ‘crisis,’ but more willing to speak about it, poll shows' Canada seeing a mental health ‘crisis,’ but more willing to speak about it, poll shows
Canada seeing a mental health ‘crisis,’ but more willing to speak about it, poll shows

She will remain on as leader of the health centre, a non-partisan organization, and will manage any conflict of interest going forward.

If she is chosen to be Guelph’s Liberal candidate, Devereaux said she would take a leave of absence from the health centre once the writ drops.

Read more: Doug Ford’s announcement on hospitals in Brampton includes push to vote out area NDP MPPs

Current Guelph MPP and Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner is the only confirmed candidate for the provincial election.

It is scheduled to be held on June 2, 2022.

Guelph tagGuelph News tagOntario Liberal party tagguelph election tag2022 Ontario election tag2022 election tagGuelph Liberals tagnext ontario election tagRaechelle Devereaux tag

