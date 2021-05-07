Guelph Community Health Centre CEO seeks provincial Liberal nomination

Send this page to someone via email

The CEO of the Guelph Community Health Centre has her sights set on Queen’s Park.

Raechelle Devereaux announced on Friday that she is seeking the local Liberal nomination for the 2022 Ontario general election.

“I’ve been interested in politics for some time,” she said in a phone interview shortly after the announcement. “The opportunity to represent my community and influence policy on a larger scale has been a passion of mine.”

Devereaux said the COVID-19 pandemic has been a driving decision-maker to run for public office and she added that she has the experience to lead and step up as Guelph’s MPP.

“I think now in the middle of a health crisis that impacts mental health and our wellbeing to such an extent, that knowledge and that science-based experience that I have is really critical,” she said.

“The way that we’ve seen communities languish and be challenged really calls for a type of leadership that looks at a whole-of-community approach and my track record not only shows that I have the networks and relationships to do that, but also the skills and expertise.”

Devereaux said as CEO of the Guelph Community Health Centre, she has helped tackle several community issues around food insecurity, mental health, affordable housing and early childhood supports.

She will remain on as leader of the health centre, a non-partisan organization, and will manage any conflict of interest going forward.

If she is chosen to be Guelph’s Liberal candidate, Devereaux said she would take a leave of absence from the health centre once the writ drops.

Current Guelph MPP and Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner is the only confirmed candidate for the provincial election.

It is scheduled to be held on June 2, 2022.