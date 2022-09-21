Victim airlifted to hospital after overnight shooting outside hotel in Ponoka

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Ponoka RCMP are investigating a shooting that took place early Wednesday morning outside a hotel in the central Alberta town.

Police arrived at the Leland Hotel in the community south of Edmonton around 3 a.m.

One victim with multiple gunshot wounds was taken to hospital by STARS Air Ambulance, police said in news release.

STAR-3 (Edmonton) has been dispatched for a scene call emergency in the Ponoka, AB area. — STARS air ambulance (@STARSambulance) September 21, 2022

Story continues below advertisement

They remain at the hospital in stable condition. Police did not say if it was a man or woman.

There was also a collision near the hotel around the same time.

RCMP said the incident appears to be isolated and there was no ongoing risk to the community of Ponoka.

Extra RCMP staff were dispatched to the area to help investigate the shooting.

Anyone with any information about the shooting are asked to contact Ponoka RCMP at 403-783-4471.

Anonymous tips can be made to CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submitted online.