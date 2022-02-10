1 person taken to hospital after shooting near Ponoka courthouse

Send this page to someone via email

One person was taken to hospital after a shooting in central Alberta Thursday.

RCMP media relations Cpl. Troy Savinkoff told Global News one person was injured when a firearm was discharged near the Ponoka courthouse. It happened Thursday morning at around 9:30 a.m.

Savinkoff said there was no danger to the public.

As of 11:20 a.m., it was still an active scene with several emergency vehicles in the area.

The extent of the person’s injuries was not known.

RCMP said they had a suspect but it’s not known whether that person was in custody Thursday morning.

Ponoka is located about 100 kilometres south of Edmonton.

More to come…

