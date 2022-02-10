1 person taken to hospital after shooting near Ponoka courthouse

One person was taken to hospital after a shooting in central Alberta Thursday.
RCMP media relations Cpl. Troy Savinkoff told Global News one person was injured when a firearm was discharged near the Ponoka courthouse. It happened Thursday morning at around 9:30 a.m.
Savinkoff said there was no danger to the public.
As of 11:20 a.m., it was still an active scene with several emergency vehicles in the area.
The extent of the person’s injuries was not known.
RCMP said they had a suspect but it’s not known whether that person was in custody Thursday morning.
Ponoka is located about 100 kilometres south of Edmonton.
More to come…
