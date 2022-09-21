Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Toronto’s Pearson Airport ranks low in customer satisfaction for 2nd straight year: survey

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 21, 2022 1:59 pm
Click to play video: 'Toronto Pearson airport ranked #1 globally for flight delays' Toronto Pearson airport ranked #1 globally for flight delays
WATCH ABOVE: Toronto Pearson airport ranked #1 globally for flight delays – Jul 31, 2022

A survey has found Toronto Pearson International Airport ranked among the lowest in customer satisfaction of all major North American airports for the second year running.

The J.D. Power airport satisfaction survey found Pearson ranked 16 out of 20 in the mega airports category, which includes airports that see more than 33 million passengers a year.

The ranking was based on a 1,000-point scale where Pearson received a score of 755, down 25 points from last year and 14 points below the average ranking for major airports.

Trending Stories

Read more: Toronto Pearson airport launches new eGates for customs, immigration declaration at Terminal 1

Michael Taylor, J.D. Power’s travel intelligence lead, says many major airports, including Pearson, have been grappling with staffing shortages as passenger volumes reach 91 per cent of pre-pandemic levels, a trend that could continue into the upcoming holiday season.

Story continues below advertisement

A spokesperson for the Greater Toronto Airports Authority, Tori Gass, says the survey polled 637 Pearson passengers, making the sample size too small to draw a significant conclusion.

While J.D. Power would not confirm this number, they say 26,529 residents across the U.S. and Canada were surveyed in total between August 2021 and July of this year.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
Toronto tagToronto Pearson International Airport tagToronto Pearson Airport tagToronto airport tagToronto Pearson tagToronto Flights tagcustomer satisfaction tagtoronto pearson customer service tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers