Canada

Damaged wheelchair renews calls for greater regulation of airline disability services

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 21, 2022 12:51 pm
Click to play video: 'Woman stuck in Tel Aviv after wheelchair damaged in Air Canada mishap' Woman stuck in Tel Aviv after wheelchair damaged in Air Canada mishap
WATCH ABOVE: A Toronto disability advocate says she's stranded in Tel Aviv and unable to attend an accessibility conference, after the wheelchair, which she says powers her entire life, arrived a mangled mess. As Kylie Stanton reports, the founder of AccessNow is calling out Air Canada, claiming the airline needs to do better – Sep 9, 2022

TORONTO — A disability activist whose wheelchair was severely damaged during a recent flight says mobility aids are treated no better than luggage, leading to renewed calls for greater regulation of airline disability services.

Maayan Ziv says her wheelchair was rendered inoperable after an Air Canada flight from Toronto to Tel Aviv, Israel, earlier this month.

Ziv says Air Canada has offered to pay for the damages after she was initially offered a $300 flight voucher.

Activists such as the chair of Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act Alliance, David Lepofsky, say more proactive regulations need to be put in place.

Read more: ‘I feel my life is less-than’: Woman says she’s stuck abroad after Air Canada ‘broke’ her wheelchair

Lepofsky says there should be federal regulatory changes to increase accountability for the mishandling of passengers with disabilities and their mobility aids, which he says is common among Canadian airlines.

Trending Stories
Jane Deeks, a spokesperson for the Minister of Employment, says Carla Qualtrough met with the Canadian Transport Agency on Tuesday and has plans to meet with Air Canada to discuss how they can better enforce existing standards.

Click to play video: 'Woman says Air Canada ‘totally damaged’ her $30K customized wheelchair' Woman says Air Canada ‘totally damaged’ her $30K customized wheelchair
Woman says Air Canada ‘totally damaged’ her $30K customized wheelchair – Sep 9, 2022
© 2022 The Canadian Press
