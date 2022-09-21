Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

32 charges laid at Brady Road landfill, Winnipeg police say

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted September 21, 2022 1:38 pm
Winnipeg police's vehicle inspection unit has laid 32 charges at the Brady Road landfill. View image in full screen
Winnipeg police's vehicle inspection unit has laid 32 charges at the Brady Road landfill. File / Global News

Winnipeg Police’s vehicle inspection unit has laid 32 charges at the Brady Road landfill.

Last Friday, officers went to the landfill after getting reports of loads falling onto the road and trucks failing to stop at the stop sign at Ethan Boyer Way.

Overall, 65 trucks (commercial and light trucks) were charged with having overweight and/or insecure loads or driving dangerously, police say.

Thirty-two offences were recorded under the Provincial Offences Act.

Read more: Winnipeg traffic stop leads to weapons arrests

Drivers are reminded to follow speed limits and traffic signs and always secure their loads, including an allowable weight.

Trending Stories

The public can anticipate police presence in this area for the purpose of education, enforcement and safety measures.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Catalytic converter thefts declining' Catalytic converter thefts declining
Catalytic converter thefts declining
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Winnipeg police tagManitoba tagWinnipeg Police Service tagWPS tagBrady Road tagbrady road landfill tagProvincial Offences Act tagWinnipeg Police's Vehicle Inspection Unit tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers