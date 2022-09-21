32 charges laid at Brady Road landfill, Winnipeg police say

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg Police’s vehicle inspection unit has laid 32 charges at the Brady Road landfill.

Last Friday, officers went to the landfill after getting reports of loads falling onto the road and trucks failing to stop at the stop sign at Ethan Boyer Way.

Overall, 65 trucks (commercial and light trucks) were charged with having overweight and/or insecure loads or driving dangerously, police say.

Thirty-two offences were recorded under the Provincial Offences Act.

Drivers are reminded to follow speed limits and traffic signs and always secure their loads, including an allowable weight.

The public can anticipate police presence in this area for the purpose of education, enforcement and safety measures.

