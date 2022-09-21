Search begins for graves at site of Norway House, Man. residential schools

Send this page to someone via email

Officials at Norway House Cree Nation are searching for unmarked graves on the site of two former residential schools.

A search with ground-penetrating radar is beginning Wednesday, four days after a sacred fire was first lit in the northern Manitoba community.

The schools operated in Norway House between 1899 and 1967, and Chief Larson Anderson says the examination of the sites is a necessary step for Norway House’s residents, to bring them peace of mind, and also help survivors in their healing journey.

In a statement Wednesday, Norway House councillor David Swanson said the community has been calling for a local search ever since the discovery of more than 200 unmarked graves in Kamloops, B.C., in May 2021 — which sparked similar investigations at residential school sites across the country.

The Indian Residential Schools Crisis Line (1-866-925-4419) is available 24 hours a day for anyone experiencing pain or distress as a result of their residential school experience.