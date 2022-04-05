Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Cross Lake residential school site to be searched with ground-penetrating radar

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted April 5, 2022 11:55 am
The site of this former residential school at Cross Lake, Man., will be investigated. View image in full screen
The site of this former residential school at Cross Lake, Man., will be investigated. Indian Residential School History & Dialogue Centre

A Manitoba First Nation has begun investigating the site of the primary residential school that operated in the region for more than a half-century.

Cross Lake Band/Pimicikamak Cree Nation announced Tuesday that it’s looking into St. Joseph’s Residential School, which closed in 1969, as discoveries of unmarked graves at residential school sites continue across the country.

“It is now our duty to search and locate many of the missing and murdered children from the residential institutions,” Chief David Monias said.

“We are unsure where they were buried, or if the list we have is an actual record of the true numbers of children who had died in the residential institutions.”

Read more: Indigenous community experts call for full release of residential school documents

Story continues below advertisement
Chief David Monias View image in full screen
Chief David Monias. File

Monias said there were originally two residential schools in Cross Lake, and the community knows of at least one mass grave containing the bodies of children who were killed in a fire at one of the buildings.

Trending Stories

Searchers intend to use ground-penetrating radar as well as information from area knowledge keepers and residential school survivors in their investigation, which will include the creation of a database of all students who attended the school between 1912-1969, as well as a permanent monument to their lives.

A total of 85 children have already been identified, they said Tuesday.

Monias said he’s expecting cooperation from all levels of government — as well as the Catholic church — in tracking down any relevant documentation about the school, its students, and any medical information about how they died.

Story continues below advertisement

“When you lose an Elder, you lose a part of your history and similarly, when you lose a child, you lose a part of your future.

“This was the intent of the Canadian government and the religious institutions that were part of the residential school era.

“It is called genocide.”

Click to play video: 'Manitoba announces $500K for Indigenous residential school healing centres' Manitoba announces $500K for Indigenous residential school healing centres
Manitoba announces $500K for Indigenous residential school healing centres
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Residential Schools tagResidential School tagground penetrating radar tagCross Lake tagPimicikamak Cree Nation tagDavid Monias tagSt Josephs residential school tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers